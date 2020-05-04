SU -30SM jets conducting training flights before the air show on May 9

The SU -30SM multi-role fighter jets are conducting training flights before the air parade expected on May 9. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has shared footage on Facebook.

Former Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan has shared another video, showing the jets flying against the background of Mount Ararat.

The first batch of jets was delivered to Armenia in late December 2019.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet.

It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.