Nemra rock band performs live on Facebook

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 4, 2020, 20:29
Nemra rock band joined the government’s initiate of online concerts amid the global coronavirus lockdown.

The concert was live-streamed on the Government’s Facebook page.

Armenian musicians are expected to perform from their homes twice a week.

Նեմրա խմբի «ոչՊաշտոնական» համերգը

Նեմրա խմբի «ոչՊաշտոնական» համերգը#ArmGov

Gepostet von ՀՀ կառավարություն am Montag, 4. Mai 2020
