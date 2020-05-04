Home | All news | Culture | Nemra rock band performs live on Facebook CultureTopVideo Nemra rock band performs live on Facebook Siranush Ghazanchyan May 4, 2020, 20:29 Less than a minute Nemra rock band joined the government’s initiate of online concerts amid the global coronavirus lockdown. The concert was live-streamed on the Government’s Facebook page. Armenian musicians are expected to perform from their homes twice a week. Նեմրա խմբի «ոչՊաշտոնական» համերգըՆեմրա խմբի «ոչՊաշտոնական» համերգը#ArmGovGepostet von ՀՀ կառավարություն am Montag, 4. Mai 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print