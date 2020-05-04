Armenia wakes up to life without lockdown

Armenia woke up to a life without lockdown, as all restrictions on the freedom of movement have been removed and most economic activity has been allowed.

The public transport will still not work. Restrictions on inter-regional movement had been lifted earlier, but a special regime may be imposed in certain settlements depending on the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to other types of economic activity, the entire manufacturing industry, including textiles, furniture, footwear production and polygraphy starts working.

Wholesale and retail trade is allowed only in specialized and non-specialized stores and kiosks. Malls, shopping centers and markets remain closed.

The activities of restaurants, bars, cafes, taverns is allowed exclusively in the open-air areas.

The information and communication sector will resume activities in full.

Botanical gardens and zoos and specially protected areas are also open.

Sports clubs and objects will only be open to professional athletes for training and holding sports events.



Washing, cleaning and dry-cleaning services, hairdressing salons, beauty salons, body care services have resumed activities.

Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan has warned there could be a return to the regime of strict restriction in case of aggravation of the situation.