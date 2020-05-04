Annual scholarship for young Armenian talents

Music for Future Foundation, which seeks to identify and support talented representatives of culture and art, provides an annual nominal scholarship for young musicians aged 10 to 16. Scholarships are set for the following specialties: violin, viola, cello, flute, oboe, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, drums, piano, harp.

During the selection, the international jury will consider the applications of young musicians from all regions of Armenia and Yerevan, from which the top ten will be selected.

Beneficiaries will receive a nominal scholarship for one year. In addition, each scholarship holder will have the opportunity to attend all the concerts and rehearsals of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia for free, as well as the master classes of artists and musicians hosted by the Orchestra. Once a year, they will travel abroad to take part in master classes of world-renowned artists and lecturers. Also, they’ll be given the opportunity to participate in online high-level master classes during the year.

“The Foundation and this scholarship project are aimed at encouraging and promoting young talents. An individual approach to each participant will allow us to contribute more efficiently to their development as musicians. Young people need conditions for self-development and we create the opportunity for them. They just need to provide aspiration and diligence, and we will open the doors of world music to them,” – noted Sergey Smbatyan, the Music Director of the Scholarship and the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

Application deadline is May 22.

The requirements and conditions for applying for a scholarship can be found on the Foundation’s website.