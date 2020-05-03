President congratulates media representatives on World Press Freedom Day

President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated journalists and media representatives on World Press Freedom Day.

“Greetings and thanks to journalists and media professionals in Armenia and everywhere on World Press Freedom Day. In these very difficult times, you play a vital role to ensure people receive timely and accurate information that can mean the difference between life & death, truth and lie,” President Sarkissian tweeted.

“Your hard work, responsibility to the truth, and personal sacrifices to keep us well informed are deeply appreciated,” he added.