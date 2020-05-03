Armenian Government opts for “decentralized” fight against COVID-19

During a live discussion streamed on Facebook, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Health Minister Arsen Torosyan discussed the situation created by the coronavirus, the easing of restrictions and further steps.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “we have to be able to co-exist with the coronavirus,” since analysis shows that the cases could still be reported until next spring and until a vaccine is found.

Tigran Avinyan said, in turn, that experience of many countries shows that the virus continues to spread even under high temperatures.

He said the coming period will be a test for all of us, as much will depend on our personal responsibility.

PM Pashinyan said every citizen of the Republic of Armenia takes his share of responsibility to fight Covid-19. “First of all, it’s necessary to try not to get infected and not to infect others,” he said.

According to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the number of patients in serious condition has increased. Sixty-five are now in serious condition, 35 are in critical condition, eight people are on ventilation.

The health system can still manage 3-4 thousand cases, and the task is not to exceed the maximum, he said.

“We do not want to reach the day, when we will have to treat only people in serious conditions at hospitals,” the Minister said.

Armenia will lift all restrictions on the freedom of movement from Monday, May 5. Almost all economic activity will also be allowed.

Armenia has so far confirmed 2,386 cases of Covid-19, 1,035 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, 35 deaths have been reported.