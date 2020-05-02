Report: Arsenal could be offered 22-year-old talent in Mkhitaryan swap deal

Roma may try to engineer a swap deal with Arsenal for playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Italian newspaper Leggo informs.

Leggo claims the Reds are ready to let the Armenian winger leave permanently this summer, and will be offered 22-year-old Cengiz Under in return.

The Armenian signed as part of the deal which sent Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

In his two years at Arsenal, he made 58 appearances, scoring nine goals.

Since joining Roma, he has found the net six times in 13 Serie A games.

And Roma want to keep him, despite Arsenal demanding £17.4million for his services.