Artsakh reports 170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani side in a week

Artsakh reports 170 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani side over the past week.

The rival fired about 1,200 shots from firearms of different caliber in the direction of Armenian border guards, the Defense Ministry reported.

Besides, the Ministry said, the Azerbaijani forces used 60 mm mortars to fire at the Armenian defense posts in the eastern (Martuni) direction on April 29.

The Defense Army forces resorted to retaliatory measures to suppress the activeness of the rival and continue to confidently carry out their military duty.