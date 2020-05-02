CultureTopVideo

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Mario Pietrodarchi join for “remote” performance

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 2, 2020, 22:45
The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra has joined accordion and Italian bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi to remotely perform Pat Metheny’s “Letter from Home.”

Pat Metheny "Letter from Home"

Հեռավար տարբերակով շարունակում ենք աշխատել և մեր սիրելի հանդիսատեսին ներկայացնել դասական երաժշտության լավագույն ստեղծագործություններից։ Հայ հանդիսատեսի կողմից շատ սիրված իտալացի աշխարհահռչակ ակորդեոնահար, բանդոնեոնահար Մարիո Ստեֆանո Պիետրոդարկիի հետ կատարել ենք Փաթ Մեթենի «Letter from Home» ստեղծագործությունը։ 🇮🇹 🇦🇲 🎶#ASSO #stayhome #letterfromhome #Armenia #ItalyWe continue to work remotely and present the finest classical pieces to our beloved audience.We have joined world-famous Italian accordion and bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, who is greatly loved by the Armenian audience, to perform Pat Metheny's "Letter from Home". 🇮🇹 🇦🇲 🎶

