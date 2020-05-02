Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Mario Pietrodarchi join for “remote” performance

Հեռավար տարբերակով շարունակում ենք աշխատել և մեր սիրելի հանդիսատեսին ներկայացնել դասական երաժշտության լավագույն ստեղծագործություններից։ Հայ հանդիսատեսի կողմից շատ սիրված իտալացի աշխարհահռչակ ակորդեոնահար, բանդոնեոնահար Մարիո Ստեֆանո Պիետրոդարկիի հետ կատարել ենք Փաթ Մեթենի «Letter from Home» ստեղծագործությունը։ 🇮🇹 🇦🇲 🎶#ASSO #stayhome #letterfromhome #Armenia #ItalyWe continue to work remotely and present the finest classical pieces to our beloved audience.We have joined world-famous Italian accordion and bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, who is greatly loved by the Armenian audience, to perform Pat Metheny's "Letter from Home". 🇮🇹 🇦🇲 🎶