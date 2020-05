A 27-year-old woman has died of coronavirus-related complications in Armenia.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan says the patient had been in critical condition at hospital for a month.

She had serious congenital chronic diseases, and the coronavirus drastically worsened the young woman’s health, and doctors did not manage to save her life.

Armenia has so far confirmed 2,148 cases of coronavirus, 977 people have recovered, 33 deaths have been reported.