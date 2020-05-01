Queen changes ‘We Are the Champions’ to assist COVID-19 relief

British band Queen on Friday released a new version of their rock classic “We Are The Champions” to raise money for health workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak, AFP reports.

The single changes the chorus at the end to “You Are The Champions” and is accompanied by a video of healthcare staff and COVID-19 lockdowns around the world.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor – whose daughter is a doctor and features on the video – recorded it in their separate homes in London, where they have been taking part in virtual jams.

Singer Adam Lambert, who rose to fame on US talent show American Idol and has toured with the band, recorded the vocals in Los Angeles.

Proceeds will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The song “We Are The Champions” was released in 1977 and has become a global anthem.

It was written by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

He said of the song: “I wanted to write something that everyone could sing along to. And at the same time, I thought it would be nice to have a winning song that’s meant for everyone.”