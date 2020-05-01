LA Times: Amusement parks turn into ghost towns (photos)

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all amusement parks to close, Robert Gauthier of the Los Angeles Times presents photos of the wonderlands that have become ghost towns.

The Superman roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain peaks at 415 feet and reaches a top speed of 104 mph (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The New Revolution and Tatsu cross paths at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Superman towers over the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A huge development is being built behind Magic Mountain

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Shadows from the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags fall over an empty parking lot.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)