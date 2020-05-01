EU supports vulnerable families in Armenia’s regions

The European Union continues supporting the most vulnerable households with elderly people, people with disabilities and large families in the regions of Armenia, in response to the COVID19 outbreak, the EU Delegation in Armenia informs.

This time the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin visited the Armenian Red Cross Society’s warehouse to dispatch humanitarian aid packages comprising food and hygiene supplies.

Right from the warehouse, the humanitarian aid packages will be now delivered to 1,485 elderly from Shirak region in close partnership with the Armenian Red Cross Society, as well as local and regional authorities.