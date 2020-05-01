Armenia to lift all restriction on freedom of movement from May 4

Restrictions on the movement of people will be lifted from May 4, Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan told a press conference today.

At the same time, the public transport will still not be allowed to work, as it is risky from the point of view of the spread of the virus.

The Deputy Minister said almost all restrictions will be lifted, only some will still be applied to certain types of economic activity. Large shopping centers will still remain closed.

All types of manufacturing activity will be allowed. Only restaurants and cafes that can organize their activity in open-air areas will be reopened.

Parks will reopen, sports clubs will resume training. The activity of cleaning services, as well as beauty salons will also be allowed.

Safety guidelines will be released for every type of activity.