MoU signed between Armenia and World Food Programme

On April 30, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Armenia Country Strategic Plan (2019-2024) of the World Food Programme (WFP) was signed between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Ms. Jelena Milosevic, the WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia.

The Memorandum is an important tool for the Government of Armenia and WFP in the capacity building process aimed at ensuring food security in the country by 2030.

Within the five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP), the WFP will adopt a transformative development approach for Armenia and its population, and through its investments will support the efforts of the Government for cost-effective, sustainable and inclusive programs of Armenia’s development agenda.

Activities under the CSP will support the most vulnerable while also promoting their integration in economic activities aimed at stimulating sustainable growth in Armenia. Specifically, the WFP will support Government’s efforts to create income-generating job opportunities; contribute to quality education; support modern and renewable energy sources; contribute to the green modernisation of agribusinesses; promote climate-sensitive investments; and implement programs on eradication of food insecurity and malnutrition, also supporting Human Capital development, improving the health of the population.