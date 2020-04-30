Asymptomatic coronavirus patients in Armenia may soon be offered home treatment

Seventeen coronavirus patients are in critical condition, six need lung ventilation, Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a government sitting today.

He said another 59 patients are in serious condition.

Torosyan said that if the growth rate is maintained, they will chose not to hospitalize asymptomatic patients.

“We will be doing our best to delay that day because it will cause further spread of the disease,” he said.

The health system will still manage to serve all patients if the rate is maintained for 4-5 more days, the Minister stated.

He noted that of 134 cases reported today, most had close contacts with each other, and the number may not be that large tomorrow or in the coming days. In one case, he said, people were infected during a funeral ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said further decisions on easing restrictions will be made based on the dynamics of spread.

“The numbers and framework of contacts will allow us to make final decisions. At this point we follow the logic that a number of essential activities will be allowed from May 4,” Avinyan said.

Armenia reported a record one-day rise of 134 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,066.