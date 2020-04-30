Armenian President hails Lithuania’s support in fighting Covid-19

Presidents of Armenia and Lithuania Armen Sarkissian and Gitanas Nauseda have discussed situations created by the coronavirus in the two countries, and the steps taken to prevent and overcome the infection. A separate reference was made to the measures taken to overcome the economic backlash of the contagion.

The interlocutors called for cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the epidemic. In this context, President Sarkissian praised the humanitarian assistance provided by the Lithuanian government to Armenia in support of the efforts to overcome the coronavirus epidemic.

President Sarkisssian also hailed Lithuania’s continued support for the Armenia-EU partnership, emphasizing the new opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the EU’s Eastern Partnership.

Armen Sarkissian said that he regularly talks remotely with his counterparts, the presidents of different countries, to find out what actions are being taken, and which of them are the most effective.

The Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to work together to promote and further deepen Armenian-Lithuanian relations. They stressed that the two countries have serious potential for cooperation in the fields of economy, high technology, as well as education and culture. It was mentioned that the famous soprano Hasmik Grigoryan, the daughter of two famous opera singers, Gegham Grigoryan and Irena Milkavichichute, is a unique symbol of art and culture in the two friendly countries.

The interlocutors agreed to exchange information on the situation and other issues on a regular basis in the future.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted: “Intensifying relations with the EU open new EaP perspectives for Armenia. In a video call with President Armen Sarkissian, I noted the progress in the implementation of reforms in Armenia. We support and encourage Armenia to take this path boldly!”