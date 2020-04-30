Armenian, Italian FMs discuss anti-Covid-19 measures, bilateral relations

On April 29, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on the initiative of the Armenian side.

On behalf of the Armenian people and the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Minister expressed support to the friendly people of Italy in effectively addressing the challenges caused by the pandemic and overcoming it as soon as possible.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed his Italian counterpart on the steps taken by the Government of the Republic of Armenia to prevent the new type of coronavirus, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of the latter.

In the context of the fight against the virus and the elimination of its consequences, the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on new initiatives for international cooperation.

Touching upon the issues on bilateral agenda, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Armenia attaches special importance to the development of relations based on the common Armenian-Italian civilizational values.

In this context, the Foreign Ministers hailed the high level of the existing political dialogue between Armenia and Italy.

During the telephone conversation, reference was made to a wide range of international and regional security issues.