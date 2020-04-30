Armenian government expands support programs to put an end to “utility crisis”

The Armenian Government will provide 30% compensation for February utility bills to 207,838 electricity and 81,697 gas subscribers.

Beneficiaries will include subscribers with 10,001 to 25,000 AMD electricity bill and 30,001 to 40,000 gas bill.

Residents of about 310 non-gasified villages will get 50% reimbursement for their February electricity consumption.

The subscribers who had up to 3000 AMD water consumption in March will get up to 50% reimbursement.

The number of beneficiaries of the program is 424,972.

The programs aim to put an end to the utility crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Armenian Government has so far approved 15 support programs for different groups.