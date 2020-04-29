Ukrainian SkyUp airline carries 144 people to Armenia

The Ukrainian SkyUp airline carried 144 people (119 citizens of the Republic of Armenia and 25 Ukrainian citizens with the right to enter) to Yerevan on April 28, the Armenian Embassy to Ukraine reports.

According to the Embassy, 151 citizens of Ukraine flew to Kyiv on the same flight.

The Armenian Embassy has expressed gratitude to the Union of Armenians of Ukraine and its chair Vilen Shatvoryan for covering the cost of the flight and solving the organizational issues in cooperation with the Embassy.

It also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian partners, diplomats and the SkyUp airline.