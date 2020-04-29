Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi actor Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, has died at the age of 53, the BBC reports.

Khan died in a hospital in the western city of Mumbai, his agency said.

In 2018, the actor posted on Twitter to say that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.

He later underwent treatment in a London hospital.

In 2013, Khan won India’s National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar, a biopic about a top athlete who becomes a bandit.