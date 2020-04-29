BE HEARD competition for Armenian-speaking representatives of the Diaspora

The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation has announced a new competition for Armenian-speaking representatives of the Diaspora from around the world.

The “BE HEARD” competition invites speakers of the language to produce creative materials that would address critical global issues.

Participants must submit audio, video, graphic or literary works in Armenian that outline innovative approaches to issues of global significance. Each of the 50 winners of the competition will receive a cash prize of $500.

More details can be found here.