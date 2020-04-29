Armenian President, PM congratulate Israeli leaders on National Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of Independence Day.

“We appreciate the positive dynamics of the development of the Armenian-Israeli relations, we always emphasize the possibility of deepening the cooperation with Israel in various spheres and raising the quality to a new level,” PM Pashinyan said in a message.

“The beginning of the year was marked by the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Tel Aviv, which once again “proves that our government is ready to make joint efforts to develop and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” he added.

The Prime Minister voiced confidence that the tangible results of the Embassy’s activities will become visible in the near future, which will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

In a letter to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin President Armen Sarkissian attached importance to the direct dialogue between Armenia and Israel and continued cooperation even under the conditions of crisis, as the humanity is trying to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

“I am confident that the subsequent implementation of the agreements reached will give a new quality to the Armenian-Israeli partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” the President said.