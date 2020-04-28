WCIT 2019 organizers planning second event in Moscow

Organizers of the World Conference on Information Technology in Yerevan (WCIT 2019 Yerevan) are holding discussions with the city of Moscow to arrange the second massive technological conference in the Russian capital.

WCIT 2019 Yerevan was a special moment for Armenia, an opportunity that focused the world’s attention on the long and enduring tradition of innovation and achievement by Armenia and Armenians everywhere.

“WCIT 2019 Yerevan was a genuinely consequential and memorable technology conference that made a statement with a scope of its intellectual ambition, the quality of its substance, and mastery of its execution,” organizers said in a statement.

“This became possible with a great team of professionals behind, a true spirit, and a conviction of the mission but most of all, with the enormous efforts and input of Alexander Yesayan, the Chairman of WCIT 2019 Yerevan organizing committee, president of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE) and co-founder of UCom. His vision set a new standard for technology conferences,” the statement reads.

The 23ʳᵈ World Congress on IT held in Yerevan October 6-9 featured discussions related to the evolution of the Digital Age. It covered topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

The 2019 World Congress had over 2000 delegates from 70 countries, with over 31 sponsoring organizations.