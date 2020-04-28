Tsitsernakaberd 2020: Lighting designer and sound director honored with gold medals

Lighting designer Vahagn Mikayelyan and sound director Narek Chakhoyan have been honored with gold medals of the Yerevan City Hall for organizing the events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on a high level.

The medals were handed over today by Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

This year the traditional match to the Tsitsernakaberd hill was replaced by a “virtual pilgrimage” to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The names of all people who sent messages to 1915 short number from Armenia and 0037433191500 from abroad were projected on the columns of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial throughout the concert that started at 10 pm and continued until dawn.