Pashinyan, Rouhani discuss anti-Covid-19 measure, economic cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

At the beginning of the conversation, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the President of Iran and the entire nation on the occasion of Ramadan.

The interlocutors exchanged information on the situation created by the coronavirus in their countries and the steps taken to combat it. They expressed condolences to the victims of the epidemic.

The parties stressed the need for joint efforts of the international community and bilateral cooperation to counter this threat to humanity.

The parties hailed the economic cooperation and trade between the two countries despite the temporary restrictions of communication. The sides called for further steps in this direction.

Nikol Pashinyan and Hassan Rouhani expressed willingness to take appropriate measures to restore pre-crisis volumes of trade and economic cooperation, while maintaining the restrictions imposed by the current situation.