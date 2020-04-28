Iran-Armenia power transmission project underway despite pandemic – Ambassador

Armenia’s Ambassador to Tehran has said that the power transmission project between Iran and Armenia was in the process despite the coronavirus pandemic, IRNA reports.

Armenia’s ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian said in an online meeting on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak had no effect on the joint projects of Iran and Armenia.

He underlined that his country continued to prepare for welcoming 60 technicians for the construction of the third line of power transmission project from Iran to Armenia.

Iran and Armenia have been cooperating for years in gas and electricity swap, and two-way economic and political ties have grown in tandem with an increase in trade.

Back in July 2019, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Tehran to expand economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan at the end of the 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting.

Based on the MOU, the two sides agreed to complete the construction of Iran’s third electricity transmission line to Armenia by 2020 in order to increase the country’s electricity exports to Armenia to over 1000 megawatts (MW).