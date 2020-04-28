Ilhan Omar: Congresswoman who voted ‘present’ on Armenian Genocide Res. commemorates 105th anniversary

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On this somber day, I join Armenians in Minnesota and around the world in mourning the lives lost and honor the extraordinary resilience of the Armenian people,” she wrote on Twitter.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of just two Democrats to vote ‘present,’ when the House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

The House voted 405-11 in favor of the resolution, which asserts that it is U.S. policy to commemorate as genocide the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923.