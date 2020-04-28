Armenia grateful to France for commitment to fight against genocide denial

Armenia has thanked France for the commitment to fight against genocide denial.”

Armenia expresses its deep gratitude to France and personally to President Emanuel Macron for his strong commitment to remembering the Armenian Genocide and fighting against denial,” Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian said in a twitter post.

“Armenia is grateful to the French government, senators, deputies, mayors, heads of regional self-government authorities, and thousands of people who, while respecting the restrictions imposed by the current health crisis, have shown exceptional solidarity in commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide,” the Ambassador added.

Au lendemain du 105e anniversaire du #GénocideArménien, l’#Arménie exprime sa profonde reconnaissance à la #France, au Président @EmmanuelMacron pour son engagement ferme pour la mémoire et la lutte contre le négationnisme. #ArmenianGenocide @Elysee @francediplo pic.twitter.com/kzs5CN3dZX — Hasmik Tolmajian (@tolmajian) April 28, 2020

In a letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged his commitment to protecting the memory of its victims, fighting against denial.

Despite restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a brief ceremony was held in Paris to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.