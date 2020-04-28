Armenia eases restrictions on movement of people

Commandant Tigran Avinyan has signed a decision, easing certain restrictions imposed by the state of emergency regime.

According to the decision, the restriction on doing exercises or cycling at a distance of no more than 1 kilometer from the place of residence will be lifted.

Besides, citizens will be allowed to walk up to one kilometer from the place of residence. Two adults or only family members will be allowed to walk together.

Citizens will still need to fill in a special pass, indicating the purpose of going out.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier today that the restrictions will be minimized in the coming ten days “if nothing extraordinary happens.”

He said all economic activity will be allowed, but safety rules will be set for each sphere.