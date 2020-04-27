Middle East Airlines to operate Beirut-Yerevan flight on May 4

The Middle East Airlines will operate a Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight on May 4, the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon informs.

Given the restrictions imposed by the Lebanese government due to the spread of the new type of coronavarisus, Armenian nationals willing to return to Armenia must register at the RA Embassy in Lebanon before April 29.

After the completion of necessary official arrangements it will be possible to purchase air tickets from the offices of Middle East Airlines.

To register at the embassy, ​​citizens need to send their passport information to [email protected] or call the embassy hotline at + 961 3 157 305 (WhatsApp).

Upon arrival in Armenia, all citizens will be subject to mandatory quarantine regime for 14 days.