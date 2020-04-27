EBRD to continue collaborating closely with the Armenian government

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a video conference with Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The interlocutors discussed issues related to cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the EBRD.

Welcoming and appreciating the Government’s broadband anti-crisis action plan, Mr. Chakrabarti noted that the Bank supports the steps and programs of the Armenian side. The EBRD President stressed that the Bank will continue to actively support small and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia, as well as the investment programs underway in infrastructure, energy, transport, foreign trade and other areas.



Thankful for the Bank’s readiness for close cooperation, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that his government highlights the infrastructure-related capital investment programs and will continue to act in that direction in a bid to reboot the economy.

During the video conference, Nikol Pashinyan and Suma Chakrabarti exchanged views on the situation caused by the coronavirus and its economic consequences.