Aircompany Armenia planning flights to Voronezh and Tel Aviv on May 17

Aircompany Armenia is planning two flights to Voronezh and Tel Aviv on May 17, the company’s Deputy Director General Gevorg Khachatryan informs.

To register for tickets it’s necessary to send applications to [email protected] or call 011747777 until April 30.

Only citizens of Russia can take a flight to Voronezh, and only Israeli nationals will be allowed to board the flight to Tel Aviv, Khachatryan said. He added that only citizens of the Republic of Armenia can return to Yerevan on the flights.

“All citizens who have tickets for March or April, can replace them without additional charges,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased only from the company’s website.

“In case of extension of the state of emergency or mandatory isolation, the flight will be carried out only in agreement with the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the company’s representative said.