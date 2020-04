Armenian Genocide commemorative billboards going up in Fresno area

Armenian Genocide commemorative billboards are going up throughout the Fresno area, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The message on the billboard reads: “Armenian Genocide recognized.”

Breaking News from ANCA – Central California: #ArmenianGenocide commemorative billboards are going up throughout the Fresno area, courtesy of the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee – Fresno

The US House of Representatives and the Senate have both adopted resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide.