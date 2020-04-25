Man, 82, allowed to visit Tsitsernkaberd Memorial amid lockdown

Man, 82, was allowed to visit the Tsitsernkaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The photos of Artush Mrzoyan went viral on April 24 after he was denied entry to Tsitsernakaberd amid the nationwide lockdown.

82-ամյա Արտուշ Միրզոյանը Ծիծեռնակաբերդի հուշահամալիրում 82-ամյա Արտուշ Միրզոյանին, վարչապետի հանձնարարությամբ, պետական մակարդակով ուղեկցեցին Ծիծեռնակաբերդի հուշահամալիր` հարգանքի տուրք մատուցելու Հայոց ցեղասպանության զոհերի հիշատակին: Gepostet von ՀՀ կառավարություն am Freitag, 24. April 2020

The incident raised a wave of criticism on social media, with many users saying the Police had to allow him to visit the memorial as an exception.

He was escorted to the Eternal Fire at 2 am at the instruction of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The man says he has visited the Memorial every April 24 since Soviet times.