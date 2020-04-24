Turkey lashes out at Trump over April 24th address

The Turkish Foreign Minister has said US President Trump’s April 24th statement “on the events of 1915 is based on a subjective narrative which Armenians try to turn into a dogma.”

“This statement, made with domestic political considerations has no validity for us. We reject the claims put forward in this statement,” the Ministry said

The Ministry said “the proposed joint historical commission would unveil the truth.

“Those who try to take this proposal off the agenda are radical Armenians who want to make their responsibilities forgotten on the events of 1915. The US Administration should realize this fact and act accordingly,” the Ministry said.

“On this occasion, we commemorate with respect Muslim, Christian and Jewish civilians of the Ottoman communities who lost their lives during the collapse of the Ottoman Empire,” the statement concluded.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump issued a statement commemorating Meds Yeghern (the Great Calamity).

“Today, we join the global community in memorializing the lives lost during the Meds Yeghern, one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century. Beginning in 1915, 1 and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this day of remembrance, we pay respect to those who suffered and lost their lives, while also renewing our commitment to fostering a more humane and peaceful world,” Trump said.