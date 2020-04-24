Economics

Member of Knesset tweets in Armenian, calls for Armenian Genocide recognition

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 24, 2020, 15:02
Yair Lapid, Member of the Israeli Knesset and chairman of the Yesh Atid party, has called for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Lapid said that, once again, a law has been proposed to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Just as in previous years, we have proposed a law to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish State,” he tweeted a message of support in Hebrew, English and Armenian 

