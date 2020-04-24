Member of Knesset tweets in Armenian, calls for Armenian Genocide recognition

Yair Lapid, Member of the Israeli Knesset and chairman of the Yesh Atid party, has called for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Lapid said that, once again, a law has been proposed to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Just as in previous years, we have proposed a law to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish State. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 24, 2020

“Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Just as in previous years, we have proposed a law to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish State,” he tweeted a message of support in Hebrew, English and Armenian