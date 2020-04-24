France committed to fighting against Armenian Genocide denial – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Macron conveyed his brotherly and friendly wishes to President Sarkissian, and the Armenian people.

“On April 24, France commemorates the massacre of 600 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople, which marked the beginning of the genocide. Today, more than ever, France is committed to protecting the memory of its victims, fighting against denial, and learning a serious lesson from the pages of this tragic story, Macron said in the letter.

“Last year, my country followed my commitment to declare April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. I have decided that, strictly adhering to the instructions dictated by the current health situation, this year the day should also be marked in Paris with a brief ceremony in the presence of members of the French government,” the French President said.

“That legacy, and the shared memory between our two countries, is the basis for such a unique relationship. Today, the world’s coronavirus epidemic is forcing us all to face new health, economic and social challenges. We will face these challenges together. And I am convinced that France and Armenia will work together in the international arena for the benefit of more effective multilateralism and newly established solidarity,” Emmanuel Macron stated.