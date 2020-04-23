Cyprus to commemorate Armenian Genocide on Friday

On Friday Cyprus will mark the 105th remembrance day for the Armenian Genocide of 1915, Cyprus-Mail reports.

The Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots, Fotis Fotiou, expressed the country’s respect and support for Armenians on the occasion of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24.

“It is one of the greatest crimes in modern human history and was the forerunner of the genocide of Greeks living in Pontus and Asia Minor,” he said in a written statement.

Fotiou said the killing of more than 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire has gone unpunished but should not be forgotten.

The Armenian representative’s office said on Thursday that the anniversary would be marked at 10am on Friday at the ‘Surp Astvatsatsin’ Armenian cathedral within the Nicosia walls, implementing all necessary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop Horen Togramatzian and Representative of the Armenian Community in parliament Vartkes Mahdessian will lay wreaths at the Monument to the Armenian Genocide.