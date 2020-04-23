Any proposal on step-by-step settlement of Karabkh issue unacceptable to Armenian side – MFA

Since 2018 Armenia has not been holding negotiations that would be based on a step-by-step settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan has said.

“Any solution that does not envisage the realization of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination without any restriction and may endanger the security of the people of Artsakh is unacceptable to the Armenian sides,” she stated.

The comments come after recent references to the step-by step solution of the conflict, particularly Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks about a document discussed during a meeting on April 15, 2019.

“Armenia has a clear vision on approaches based on balanced mutual concessions and equivalent commitments that will make a just and lasting solution to the Nagorno Karabakh issue possible,” Naghdalyan said.

Earlier this week Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said proposals on step-by-steps settlement were made in 2014 and 2016, but the documents are not on the table today.