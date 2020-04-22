742 Diaspora specialists apply to work in the Armenian Government

A total of 742 Diaspora specialists from 27 countries have applied to work in the Armenian Government under iGorts program, the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office informs.

The application period for the program, launched by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has officially closed.

Many of the applicants are graduates from the world’s top universities. All applications are currently being considered. The applicants will soon receive additional information about the status of their application and will be interviews in the next stage.

“Given the current situation caused by the pandemic, the start date of the program is subject to change,” the Commissioner’s Office said.