Barcelona to sell Nou Camp title rights to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Barcelona will sell the title rights to the Nou Camp for one year in an effort to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus, Sky Sports reports.

The La Liga club have decided to break from tradition and carry a title sponsor for the first time in the 2020/21 season, with the entire fee raised to be used to fight the pandemic around the world.

The money generated will be used for a COVID-19 driven project chosen by the sponsors and towards the club’s foundation, with Spain the worst-hit country in Europe.

Jordi Cardoner, the first vice president of FC Barcelona and of the Barça Foundation said: “We are very happy to be able to drive forward this initiative that offers something as emblematic as the name of our stadium, so that institutions, organisations, businesses who wise may associate themselves with it and as such, contribute to the fight against COVID-19, given that their investment will used to finance research projects on the illness and projects that are working to eradicate or lessen its effects.”

“Right now, we can quantify the effects of this health crisis but what we do know is that it will require all our resources to defeat it and for that reason it is so important that we all together make a solid, firm commitment,” he added.

The stadium, which opened in 1957, will maintain the name ‘Nou Camp’ in addition to including the sponsor, the club said.

The decision over the new sponsor will have to be approved by a general assembly of club members.