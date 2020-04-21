Ambassador Rouben Shougarian passes away after heart stroke

Ambassador Rouben Shougarian has passed away after a heart stroke, his family informs.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce that our loving father and husband, Ambassador Rouben Shougarian, PhD, passed away peacefully this morning in Boston, Massachusetts after suffering a stroke last week,” the Ambassador’s son Narek Shougarian said in a Facebook post.

Rouben Shougarian i survived by his loving wife Lilit Karapetian-Shougarian and sons Narek Shougarian, Tigran Shougarian and Haik Shougarian.

Rouben Shougarian served as Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister (1999-2005), Ambassador to Italy, Spain and Portugal (2005-2008), and Armenia’s first Ambassador to the United States (1993-1999).

He also served as a senior staffer for the Armenian Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs (1991), and a senior foreign policy aide and spokesperson for President Ter-Petrossian (1992).

Ambassador Shougarian lectured at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.