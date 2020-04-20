Roma players give up salaries for rest of the season

Roma’s players and coaching staff have given up their salaries for the remainder of the season to help combat the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, Transfermarkt reports.

The Giallorossi sit fifth in the Serie A standings and last played a match on March 1 after football across the continent halted in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Roma’s players, first-team coach Paulo Fonseca and his staff have now volunteered to forgo four months’ salary this season, while collectively agreeing to pay the difference to non-playing staff on the Government’s social safety net scheme.

I calciatori dell'#ASRoma hanno scritto una lettera al CEO del Club per esprimere la volontà di rinunciare a quattro mesi di stipendio nell'attuale stagione sportiva, al fine di aiutare il Club durante la crisi scaturita dall'epidemia da Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/VEHfVKKPac — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 19, 2020

Roma chief executive Guido Fienga said: “We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together. (Club captain) Edin Dzeko, all the players and Paulo have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club.”

The Italian club said: “If the current season resumes and is completed, the club and the players, coach and his staff have agreed an incentive plan to be paid subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives. In the coming weeks, individual agreements with the players, coach and the coach’s staff will be finalized, as required by current regulations.”

In addition, Roma’s club management are giving up a percentage of their salary during the shutdown period.