Gunman kills at least 16 in rural Canada

A gunman disguised as a policeman killed at least 16 people, including a female police officer, in what is believed to be Canada’s worst mass shooting, the BBC reports.

The 12-hour rampage started on Saturday and ended with a car chase.

Police said the suspect shot people at different locations in Nova Scotia, many of them randomly. He was killed in a confrontation with police.

He was reported to have been driving what looked like a police car.

Residents had been advised to lock themselves indoors the rural town of Portapique after the attack began.

Authorities were still trying to establish the final death toll on Sunday. They warned that there may be more victims.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable (RCMP) Heidi Stevenson, who had served in the force for 23 years, was among those killed.