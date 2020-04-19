Star-studded ‘One World: Together At Home” concert supports frontline workers in COVID-19 fight

Artists from across the music world have come together today for a massive concert produced by Global Citizen, to raise money for COVID-19 relief.
The concert titled “One World: Together at Home” is curated by Lady Gaga, and streams live throughout the day on several different platforms.
It also celebrates and supports brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the frontlines.
The concert will see more than 100 artists play live from their homes.
Proceeds generated from the concert will go to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.