Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday, the BBC reports.

There will be no gun salutes to mark the Queen’s 94th birthday on 21 April, as it is not thought to be appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed to be the first time in the Queen’s 68-year reign that there has been no such birthday salute.

The monarch will celebrate the occasion privately, although there will be a social media post as normal.

It has already been announced that there will be no Trooping the Colour, a public celebration of her birthday, in June.