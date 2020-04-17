Divine Liturgies in Armenian churches to be held behind closed doors on April 24

On April 24, the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, Divine Liturgies will be held behind closed doors at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and in the temples of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The Liturgy at 10:30 am will be followed by an intercession for the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide

At midday the bells of all the churches will ring in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin invites everyone, in these difficult conditions of the pandemic, to pray in their homes on this sacred day for the intercession of the Holy Martyrs, and for the health and safety of our all over the world.