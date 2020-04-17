Cellist Narek Hakհnazaryan performs live amid isolation

Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan has joined the government’s initiate of online concerts amid the global coronavirus lockdown.

The concert is live-streamed on the Government’s Facebook page.

The musician himself is isolated in one of the hotels after returning from abroad.

The Government has initiated a series of concerts as a way to make the daily lives of self-isolated and isolated citizens more interesting.

Armenian musicians are expected to perform from their homes twice a week.

Since winning the Cello First Prize and Gold Medal at the XIV International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011 at the age of 22, Narek Hakhnazaryan has performed with most major orchestras and in recital and chamber music across the globe at many of the world’s most prestigious festivals.