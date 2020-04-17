Azerbaijan tries to involve international community in its campaign against human rights in Artsakh

Azerbaijan tries to involve the international community in its campaign against human rights in Artsakh, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

“Azerbaijan never refrains from strictly selective and distorted presentation of international reactions to these elections,” she added.

The comments come in the wake of negative reaction from Azerbaijan to the parliamentary and presidential elections held in Artsakh.

“It is obvious that in a country where the power has never been transferred through democratic process, the formation of new authorities in Artsakh through competitive and democratic elections should have triggered a nervous reaction,” Naghdalyan stated.

Second, she said, Azerbaijan tries to involve the international community in its campaign against human rights in Artsakh. “To that end, Azerbaijan doesn’t refrain from strictly selective and distorted presentation of international reactions to these elections.”

“Azerbaijan attempts to ignore the key messages of the same reactions, which refer to the role of the people of Artsakh in determining their future, and the importance of elections from the perspective of organizing public life in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Meanwhile, these messages are crucial for creating an environment conducive to advancement of the peace process,” Anna Naghdalyan stated.

“In our region, the formation of authorities who received the vote of the people, who express the will of people and who are accountable before those people, is extremely important in terms of the transformation of conflict and the reconciliation of peoples. The people of Artsakh took another important step in this direction on March 31 and April 14,” the Spokesperson concluded.